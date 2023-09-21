County Championship: Brooke Visitor’s seven catches equal Derbyshire file towards Sussex

Guest’s seven catches equalled the record number of dismissals in an innings for Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Sussex 100 all out: Clark 31, Hudson-Prentice 23; Conners 4-32 Derbyshire 94-1 (23 overs): Came 26, Reece 50* Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (0 pts) by six runs with nine wickets remaining Match scorecard

Brooke Guest had a day to remember as Derbyshire ran through Sussex in the Division Two match at Derby.

After the first two days were washed out by rain, Guest marked his 100th appearance for Derbyshire as a wicketkeeper by taking seven catches to equal the record number of dismissals in an innings for the county.

Sam Conners and Zak Chappell both took four wickets to skittle Sussex for 100 and in reply, Derbyshire closed on 94-1, with Luis Reece unbeaten on 50.

Only three players made double figures in a flimsy Sussex batting display after the hosts took full advantage of winning the toss.

The pitch offered some assistance…