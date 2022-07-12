County Championship: Burns leads Surrey fightback after Tattersall career-best

|LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two)
|Yorkshire 521: Lyth 183, Tattersall 180*; Lawes 4-51
|Surrey 191-1: Burns 94*, Amla 45*
|Surrey (1pt) trail Yorkshire (5pts) by 330 with 9 wickets standing
|Match scorecard
England opener Rory Burns led a strong Surrey response to Yorkshire’s first-innings 521 with a largely unruffled 94 not out on day two at Scarborough.
A high-scoring County Championship draw is already on the cards with two days remaining, after Adam Lyth and Jonny Tattersall recorded Yorkshire’s first ever triple-century partnership for the sixth wicket.
Lyth made 183 off 306 balls and Tattersall compiled a career-best unbeaten 180 off 344 before Burns led Surrey to 191-1 from 53 overs.
After a 40-minute rain delay started the day, Lyth and Tattersall advanced their overnight partnership of 239 to 305 during the second morning and Yorkshire reached lunch at 489-7.
Lyth, who…