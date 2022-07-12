County Championship: Burns leads Surrey fightback after Tattersall career-best

Jonny Tattersall hit 23 fours as he made the highest score of his career

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two) Yorkshire 521: Lyth 183, Tattersall 180*; Lawes 4-51 Surrey 191-1: Burns 94*, Amla 45* Surrey (1pt) trail Yorkshire (5pts) by 330 with 9 wickets standing Match scorecard

England opener Rory Burns led a strong Surrey response to Yorkshire’s first-innings 521 with a largely unruffled 94 not out on day two at Scarborough.

A high-scoring County Championship draw is already on the cards with two days remaining, after Adam Lyth and Jonny Tattersall recorded Yorkshire’s first ever triple-century partnership for the sixth wicket.

Lyth made 183 off 306 balls and Tattersall compiled a career-best unbeaten 180 off 344 before Burns led Surrey to 191-1 from 53 overs.

After a 40-minute rain delay started the day, Lyth and Tattersall advanced their overnight partnership of 239 to 305 during the second morning and Yorkshire reached lunch at 489-7.

Lyth, who…