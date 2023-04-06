County Championship: Cameron Metal and Ben Foakes assist Surrey get well at Lancashire

Cameron Steel (right) only managed 128 runs in five Championship matches for Surrey during their title-winning campaign last year

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Surrey 340-7: Steel 86*, Foakes 76; Bailey 3-67 Lancashire: Yet to Bat Lancashire 2 pts, Surrey 2 pts Scorecard

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes produced a timely reminder of his batting qualities as his 76 put defending champions Surrey in an excellent position after day one against Lancashire.

Coming in with his side 44-3 having been asked to bat, Foakes led the recovery in front of watching England director of cricket Rob Key.

He batted for nearly four hours, sharing stands of 87 with Jamie Smith (54) and 75 with Cameron Steel.

Foakes’ innings was ended by a brilliant Colin de Grandhomme catch, but Steel carried on to end 86 not out as Surrey finished on 340-7.

Lancashire had inflicted Surrey’s only defeat of 2022 in finishing runners-up behind them and they had the visitors…