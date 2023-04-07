County Championship: Carlson and Root tons increase Glamorgan v Gloucestershire

Kiran Carlson hit his first century since July 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Gloucestershire 165: M Harris 59; van der Gugten 5-26 Glamorgan 388-8 (105 overs): Carlson 106, Root 104*, Byrom 81; de Lange 3-72 Glamorgan (6 pts) lead Gloucestershire (2 pts) by 223 runs Scorecard

Kiran Carlson led the way for Glamorgan with a fluent 106 as they reached 388-8, a massive 223 runs lead over Gloucestershire on first innings.

He shared a stand of 160 for the fourth wicket with Eddie Byrom, who made a composed 81.

Billy Root then made a busy 104 not out to strengthen the home side’s advantage at half-way in the game.

Marchant de Lange (3-72) and Tom Price (2-52) were the pick of the visitors’ toiling attack.

It was a far cry from the first hour after Gloucestershire reduced Glamorgan to 35 for three, as spinner Zafar Gohar, seamer Price and ex Glamorgan paceman de Lange all bowled tidily with the new ball.

Byrom rode his luck early on without offering a…