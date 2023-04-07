County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara hits ton as Sussex shut on Durham complete

Cheteshwar Pujara has 57 first-class tons to his name

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Durham 376: Jones 87, Lees 79, Clark 47; McAndrew 5-85 Sussex 332-9: Pujara 115, Carter 41; Potts 2-48 Durham 3 pts, Sussex 3 pts Scorecard

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored a sixth hundred in only his ninth game for Sussex to frustrate Durham on day two at Hove.

The 35-year-old, who has taken over as captain this season, made 115 to dominate the Sussex reply to Durham’s 376 all out, with Oli Carter (41) the next highest scorer.

Nathan McAndrew (5-85) had Ben Raine caught at second slip and wrapped up the Durham innings when Potts was last man out, caught behind driving ,a good fight back after the visitors had been 224-2 on day one.

After sharing 112 in 32 overs with Carter for the fifth wicket, Pujara was one of three wickets to fall after tea before Nathan McAndrew (36 not out) helped the hosts reach 332-9 at stumps, trailing by 44.

