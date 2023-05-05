County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara hits ton & Steve Smith makes 30 as Sussex dominate

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara hit his third ton in four games this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two) Worcestershire 264: Hose 59, Waite 59, Leach 53; Robinson 7-59 & 34-1 Sussex 373: Pujara 136, Hudson-Prentice 54; Leach 3-83, Tongue 3-89 Worcestershire (4 pts) trail Sussex ( 6 pts) by 75 runs Match scorecard

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his eighth Sussex century in 12 County Championship matches to help earn a big first-innings lead against Worcestershire.

The prolific Pujara made 136, his third ton in four games this season and the India batter’s second in consecutive visits to New Road, as he passed 1,500 runs for Sussex.

Steve Smith, warming up for next month’s Ashes series, made 30, while Fynn Hudson-Prentice weighed in with 54 as Sussex posted 373.

The Pears then closed after a bad-light break on 34-1, for the loss of just opener Jake Libby, another victim for England’s Ollie Robinson, to add to his seven scalps in the first innings.

After…