County Championship: Cheteshwar Pujara provides Sussex platform in opposition to Gloucestershire

Cheteshwar Pujara used his experience to grow into his innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Sussex 302-4: Pujara 99*, Coles 74; Zafar 2-67 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 2 pts, Gloucester 1 pt Match scorecard

A trademark defensive masterclass from captain Cheteshwar Pujara batted Sussex into a promising position on the second day of the rain-affected County Championship match with Gloucestershire at Bristol.

After a delayed start at 13:50 BST due to a saturated outfield, the visitors took their first innings total from 47-1 to 302-4, India Test star Pujara leading the way with 99 not out, one short of his 58th first-class century, while Tom Alsop contributed 67 and James Coles a career-best 74.

Zafar Gohar was the most successful Gloucestershire bowler with figures of 2-67 but even his efforts on a docile surface could not unsettle the patient Pujara, who by the close had faced 190 balls and hit 13 fours and a six.

Warm sunshine and a drying…