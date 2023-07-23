County Championship: Chris Dent leads Gloucestershire run feast in draw with Glamorgan

Chris Dent made 78 against Glamorgan in their County Championship game in April

County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham College (day four): Glamorgan 450-6 dec (92.5 overs): Root 98, Cooke 86* Glamorgan 450-6 dec & 62-0 Gloucestershire 402-6 dec: Dent 113, O Price 84, Bracey 60*, Hammond 57; Swepson 3-142 Gloucestershire (11 pts) drew with Glamorgan (12 pts) SMatch scorecard

Gloucestershire piled up 402-6 declared but Glamorgan edged the bonus-points battle as their rain-hit match at Cheltenham petered out into a draw.

Chris Dent hit 113 and Ollie Price 84 while there were also half-centuries for Miles Hammond and James Bracey.

Glamorgan made 62-0 in their token second innings as the home side needed to improve their over-rate.

With a day and a half lost to rain, there was no agreement on declarations and a potential run-chase.

Mitch Swepson (3-142) was Glamorgan’s most successful bowler.

The ground staff worked hard to ensure a prompt start after heavy overnight rain, and after a quiet…