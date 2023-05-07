County Championship: Chris Rushworth bowls Warwickshire to win over Hampshire

|LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four)
|Hampshire 229 & 97: Vince 52*; Rushworth 7-38, Woakes 2-23
|Warwickshire 410-8 dec: Barnard 95, Burgess 88, Hain 85, Davies 51; Abbas 4-55
|Warwickshire (22 pts) beat Hampshire (1 pt) by and innings and 84 runs
Chris Rushworth decimated Hampshire to help Warwickshire claim a comprehensive County Championship victory by an innings and 84 runs at the Ageas Bowl.
Fast bowler Rushworth, who arrived from Durham in the winter, took 7-38 as Hampshire were skittled for 97 and finished with match figures of 10-76.
Rushworth produced high-quality movement to slice through Hampshire’s batting line-up and earn Warwickshire’s first victory at the Ageas Bowl since 2010.
Hampshire had been 35-9 at one point and the only thing that held up Warwickshire was a solo rearguard from James Vince – who scored 52 not out and shared in a…