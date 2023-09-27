County Championship: Chris Rushworth strikes once more earlier than rain holds up Warwickshire and Somerset

|LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two)
|Somerset 215: Wagner 72, Davey 46; Rushworth 5-47
|Warwickshire 112-3: Rhodes 42
|Warwickshire 3 pts, Somerset 1 pt
|Match scorecard
Chris Rushworth completed his second five-wicket haul for Warwickshire and Neil Wagner struck a career-best 72 for Somerset on another rain-damaged day at Edgbaston.
To the 35 overs lost on day one, another 36 were wiped out on day two which ended with Warwickshire on 112-3, in reply to the visitors’ 215.
After beginning the day on 180-8, Somerset’s ninth-wicket pair Wagner and Josh Davey added 35 more before departing in successive balls.
Having hit 11 fours and two sixes and just passed his previous career-best 70, for Otago against Wellington in 2009, Wagner was adjudged caught behind off Oliver Hannon-Dalby from the last ball of the 62nd over.
The innings was then wrapped up off the first…