County Championship: Chris Rushworth strikes once more earlier than rain holds up Warwickshire and Somerset

Chris Rushworth now has 32 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket – but this was only his second for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Somerset 215: Wagner 72, Davey 46; Rushworth 5-47 Warwickshire 112-3: Rhodes 42 Warwickshire 3 pts, Somerset 1 pt Match scorecard

Chris Rushworth completed his second five-wicket haul for Warwickshire and Neil Wagner struck a career-best 72 for Somerset on another rain-damaged day at Edgbaston.

To the 35 overs lost on day one, another 36 were wiped out on day two which ended with Warwickshire on 112-3, in reply to the visitors’ 215.

After beginning the day on 180-8, Somerset’s ninth-wicket pair Wagner and Josh Davey added 35 more before departing in successive balls.

Having hit 11 fours and two sixes and just passed his previous career-best 70, for Otago against Wellington in 2009, Wagner was adjudged caught behind off Oliver Hannon-Dalby from the last ball of the 62nd over.

The innings was then wrapped up off the first…