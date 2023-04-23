County Championship: Climate denies Gloucestershire in draw with Worcestershire

Marchant de Lange’s bowling helped put Gloucestershire in a strong position against Worcestershire on day four at New Road before bad weather set in

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day four) Gloucestershire 231 & 226-4 dec : Dent 83, Bracey 51; Tongue 3-37 Worcestershire 157 & 51-4: Libby 22; T Price 19-2 Gloucestershire (8 pts) drew with Worcestershire (8 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire were denied probable victory by the elements after ripping out the Worcestershire top order on the final day of their County Championship encounter at New Road.

The visitors resumed on 172-3 in their second innings and added 54 runs in 10 overs before captain Graeme van Buuren pulled out.

Worcestershire were set a target of 301 in 84 overs and a mixture of testing bowling in seam-friendly conditions and some poor shot selections reduced them to 51-4, with captain Brett D’Oliveira also retiring with a hand injury.

But it began raining during the lunch interval to leave Gloucestershire still…