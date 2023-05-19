County Championship: Coles steals Smith limelight as Sussex dominate Glamorgan

James Coles’ previous best score was 74

County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Glamorgan 123: Robinson 4-29, Karvelas 3-30 & 118-1: Byrom 57 Sussex 481: Coles 138, Smith 89*, Hudson-Prentice 73, Haines 58; Neser 3-81, Carlson 2-6 Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Sussex (7 pts) by 240 runs with nine second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

A sparkling maiden century from Sussex teenager James Coles stole the limelight from Australia batter Steve Smith as they piled up a lead of 358 over Glamorgan.

Coles hit 138 and Smith a near-faultless 89 in his preparation for the Ashes.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice belted 73 as Sussex made a formidable 481.

Glamorgan reached 118-1 in their second innings with Eddie Byrom making 57, facing a long battle to avoid defeat.

A second battle between England paceman Ollie Robinson and Marnus Labuschagne saw Glamorgan’s Australian star thoroughly tested before reaching the close on 15 not out.

The day was watched by a healthy crowd,…