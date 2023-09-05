County Championship: Colin Ackermann and Lewis Hill see Leicestershire to three-day win over Gloucestershire

Leicestershire duo Lewis Hill (left) and Colin Ackermann both hit half-centuries to help beat Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Gloucestershire 159: Dent 51; Scriven 4-30, Wright 3-30 & 212: Hammond 46, Akhter 41*; Mulder 4-61, Scriven 3-43 Leicestershire 204: Patel 73; Akhter 4-46, L Charlesworth 3-54 & 168-2: Ackermann 93*, Hill 62*; Shaw 2-24 Leicestershire (19 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Leicestershire kept themselves in the hunt for promotion from Division Two as they closed out a three-day win over Gloucestershire by mid-afternoon.

Colin Ackermann (93) and skipper Lewis Hill (62) shared an unbroken stand of 161 to secure an impressive eight-wicket margin – and hand the visitors their fifth defeat in seven games.

Leicestershire have not played Division One cricket since 2003 and realistically the odds are against them returning to the top flight in 2024, especially if Worcestershire…