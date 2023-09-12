County Championship: Colin Ackermann century provides Leicestershire hope of beating Sussex

Colin Ackermann has now scored more than 950 runs in this season’s County Championship

LV=County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 262 & 344-9 dec: Clark 69, Coles 63; Scriven 4-55, Ahmed 2-91 Leicestershire 108 & 221-3: Ackermann 103*, Amin 61*; Karvelas 2-21 Leicestershire (3 pts) need another 278 to beat Sussex (4 pts) with five wickets remaining Scorecard

An unbeaten century from Colin Ackermann kept Leicestershire in the hunt for an unlikely victory that would reignite their promotion challenge in the County Championship.

Ackermann was 103 not out at stumps on day three at Hove with his side on 221-3 and requiring a further 278 to beat Sussex.

The Hove pitch has certainly flattened out after 20 wickets fell in the first four sessions and Leicestershire were scuttled out for 108 in their first innings.

But it would still be a considerable achievement were the Foxes to deny Sussex a win that would kick-start their own promotion bid. The…