County Championship: Cook dinner and Harmer put Essex heading in the right direction for victory over Gloucestershire

Sir Alastair Cook’s century was his 73rd in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Gloucestershire 136 & 140-6: O Price 42*; Harmer 5-51 Essex 310: A Cook 145, Westley 90; Gohar 5-84, T Price 3-59 Gloucestershire (3pts) trail Essex (6pts) by 34 with four wickets standing Match scorecard

Sir Alastair Cook and Simon Harmer combined to leave Essex on the cusp of victory in their County Championship match with Gloucestershire at Chelmsford.

Cook recorded his 31st first-class century for his county on his way to 145 out of 310 all out before off-spin ace Harmer bagged five wickets for 51 as the visitors slumped.

Cook occupied the crease for almost seven hours and with skipper Tom Westley, who scored 90, provided a significant second-wicket partnership worth 196.

Trailing by 174 runs after the first innings, Gloucestershire were flummoxed by the wily Harmer who was introduced into the attack for the sixth over and by the close, had…