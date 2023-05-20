County Championship: Cook dinner and Westley steer Essex into lead over Notts

Tom Westley and Alastair Cook have both scored a half-century in each innings at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Essex 298 & 199-1: A Cook 87*, Westley 70* Nottinghamshire 442: Montgomery 177, Clarke 57, Slater 57; Critchley 3-33, S Cook 3-58 Essex (2pts) lead Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by 55 with nine wickets standing Match scorecard

Sir Alastair Cook posted his second half-century of the match as Essex overcame a substantial first-innings deficit to nose ahead against Nottinghamshire.

England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer was 87 not out and closing in on his first century at Trent Bridge, with skipper Tom Westley unbeaten on 70, as Essex moved 55 runs in front at the end of day three of their County Championship match on 199-1.

Cook’s innings improved his career-best first-class score at the ground for the second time in 48 hours, having top-scored with 72 as Essex were bowled out for 298 in their first innings before the home side posted 442…