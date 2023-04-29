County Championship: Cooke and Neser take Glamorgan forward of Foxes

Glamorgan’s Chris Cooke drives a ball from Rehan Ahmed of Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Leicestershire 407: Hanscomb 95, Ahmed 90, Hill 53; Van der Gugten 6-88 Glamorgan: 446-8: Cooke 121*, Neser 90, Labuschagne 64, Byrom 51; Scriven 3-50, Wright 3-89 Glamorgan (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (6 pts) by 39 runs with two first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

A record Glamorgan eighth-wicket stand of 211 between Chris Cooke and Michael Neser put Glamorgan into an unlikely first-innings lead at Leicester.

Their patient partnership rescued the visitors, who were in danger of having to follow-on.

Neser’s 90 was his best county score, while Cooke was unbeaten on 121 when bad light intervened.

It was the second year running Cooke had helped set a Glamorgan record at Leicester.

The Cooke-Neser stand beat a record dating back to 1928, when Dai Davies and Joe Hills put on 202 against Sussex at Eastbourne.

It follows Cooke’s…