County Championship: Craig Overton bowls Somerset to win over Middlesex

Craig Overton celebrates his five-wicket haul for Somerset at Lord’s

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day three) Somerset 404: Bartlett 121, Abell 77, Kohler-Cadmore 68; Higgins 4-74, Murtagh 3-102 Middlesex 175: Simpson 57*; Henry 5-45 & 216: Stoneman 60; Overton 5-46, Siddle 3-57 Somerset (23 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by and innings and 13 runs Match scorecard

Craig Overton recorded his best figures this summer to propel Somerset to their first County Championship win of the campaign as they crushed Middlesex by an innings and 13 runs at Lord’s.

Overton finished with 5-46, supported by fellow seamer Peter Siddle’s effort of 3-57, to dismiss the home side for 216 second time around, with more than four sessions to spare.

Mark Stoneman, who occupied the crease for almost three hours in compiling 60, was the only man to register a half-century in a Middlesex side who have managed to post in excess of 250 only once this season.

Somerset’s victory was only their second red-ball…