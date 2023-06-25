County Championship: Dan Lawrence & Tom Westley hit Essex tons as Bears toil in solar

Dan Lawrence and Tom Westley shared a 227-run stand for the Essex third wicket against Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 391-7: Lawrence 152, Westley 114, Critchley 47 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Essex 3 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Tom Westley and Dan Lawrence, England batters past and present, both hit centuries as they shared an imperious double-century stand to put Essex firmly in control against Warwickshire.

Lawrence was only allowed to play by England on the proviso that he is ready to scuttle down to Lord’s if required for Wednesday’s second Ashes test, when he will be replaced in the Essex line-up by nominated substitute Nick Browne.

But he gave full range to his shots in an immaculate 152, his second century of the season, helping to put on 227 in 59 overs of elegant stroke-play until Westley dragged Ed Barnard to short midwicket for 114 with the first ball after tea.

Westley had won the toss on a…