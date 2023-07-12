County Championship: Dan Lawrence ton helps Essex get on high in opposition to Lancashire

England’s Dan Lawrence went past 50 for the 13th time this season in all competitions

LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day three) Essex 282: Westley 135; Bailey 6-59 & 292-8: Lawrence 135 Lancashire 144: Bohannon 44; S Cook 4-42 Essex (4 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 429 runs Match scorecard

Ashes hopeful Dan Lawrence hit a century for Essex after a disastrous morning session Lancashire in which the hosts lost eight wickets for 45 runs to put the visitors in complete control at the end of day three at Blackpool.

Resuming on 37-1 after a 45-minute delay for rain in reply to Essex’s first-innings 282, Red Rose hopes of batting all day and building a lead were scuppered by Sam Cook (4-42) and Paul Walter (3-20) as Lancashire crumbled to 145 all out.

Will Williams’ second-innings removal of both Essex openers, including Alastair Cook for his second duck of the season (the first was also against Lancashire in April) gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

But the visitors…