County Championship: Dane Vilas century solidifies Lancashire’s management over Middlesex

Dane Vilas century against Middlesex was the 25th of his first-class career

LV=County Championship Division One, Old Trafford (day three): Middlesex 194: Robson 86; Bailey 3-38; L Wood 3-52 Lancashire 330-5: Vilas 124, Wells 97, Bell 56*; De Caires 2-72 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by136 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Dane Vilas struck a century as Lancashire compiled a healthy first-innings lead over struggling Middlesex on a rain-hit day at Old Trafford.

Vilas, 38, who is retiring this month from first-class cricket after seven seasons with the county, hit 124, his 10th Championship hundred as the Red Rose ended on 330-5, 136 runs ahead.

He shared stands of 128 with Luke Wells (97) and 106 with George Bell, who is 56 not out.

Only 46.1 overs were possible with Middlesex unable to add any bonus points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Rain had wiped out the entire morning session with play not beginning until 14:00 BST and resuming 62 runs ahead, Middlesex needed…