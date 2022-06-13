County Championship: Daniel Bell-Drummond and Ben Compton lead Kent fightback towards Gloucestershire

Ben Compton fell 20 runs short of his fifth century of the County Championship season

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Gloucestershire 438: Phillips 125, Hammond 66, O Price 51; Milnes 4-93 Kent 232-3 : Bell-Drummond 89, Compton 80 Gloucestershire 5 pts, Kent 3 pts Scorecard

Kent fought back on day two of their LV= Insurance County Championship match with Gloucestershire, reaching 232 for three at stumps, a deficit of 206.

In a contest so far dominated by the bat, Daniel Bell-Drummond made 89 and Ben Compton 80, leaving Kent needing another 57 to avoid following on against their Division One relegation rivals, with Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox unbeaten on 24 and 21 respectively at stumps.

Bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire were earlier dismissed for 438, having added 50 to their overnight score, Ollie Price going for 51 and Zafar Gohar 49, while Matt Milnes finished with four for 93.

In front of a crowd swelled by 960 children, attending as part…