County Championship: David Bedingham hits ton as Durham dominate Worcestershire

Six of David Bedingham’s 13 first-class career centuries have come for Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Durham 363-7: Bedingham 118, Lees 70; Gibbon 4-75 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Durham 3 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

David Bedingham pressed his international credentials with a brilliant century on day one of Durham’s County Championship Division Two clash against Worcestershire.

Bedingham declared his intention before the start of this season to play for his home nation South Africa rather than await his availability for an England call.

He duly delivered a timely reminder of his quality with a sublime innings of 118 after Alex Lees provided the platform with 70 at the top of the order, allowing Durham to post 363-7.

Ben Gibbon and Adam Finch were the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers, preventing the hosts from building a dominant position by taking timely wickets.

Gibbon ended the day with 4-75, including the scalp…