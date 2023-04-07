County Championship: Dawid Malan hits century in huge Yorkshire complete in opposition to Leicestershire

Dawid Malan’s century against Leicestershire was his 29th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day two): Yorkshire 517: Malan 132, Bean 118, Milnes 75; Ahmed 3-89, Finan 3-109 Leicestershire 201-5: Ackermann 67, Handscomb 62*; Milnes 3-46 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 316 runs Scorecard

England white ball star Dawid Malan completed a sumptuous century on day two – but Yorkshire did not have things all their own way in pursuit of a County Championship victory over Leicestershire at Headingley.

Malan enhanced his already sparkling first-class record for Yorkshire as they racked up a first-innings 517. In six matches at Headingley, this 154-ball 132 added to previous scores of 219, 199 and 152 since the start of 2020.

Yorkshire advanced from an overnight 285-3, with nightwatcher Matt Milnes making 75 on debut before taking three wickets in a hard-working bowling display as the visitors closed on 201-5 from 60 overs.

But…