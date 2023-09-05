County Championship: Defiant Sussex take Durham to last day

Bas de Leede’s maiden hundred for Durham followed one for the Netherlands in July

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day three) Sussex 266 & 263-9: Carter 80, Pujara 51, Hudson-Prentice 50*; De Leede 3-36 Durham 505-9 dec: Clark 128, Lees 103, de Leede 103; Crocombe 4-93 Sussex (3pts) lead Durham (8 pts) by 24 runs with one wicket remaining Match scorecard

Durham are closing in on victory in their County Championship Division Two clash against Sussex following another dominant performance on day three at Seat Unique Riverside.

Bas de Leede produced an excellent all-round display as he notched his maiden first-class century before he claimed three wickets with the ball.

Graham Clark posted his highest first-class score of 128 as Durham posted 505-9 declared – their highest Championship total against Sussex.

Matthew Potts made immediate inroads into the visitors’ line-up before Matt Parkinson grabbed the vital wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara, opening up the lower order.

De…