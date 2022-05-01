County Championship: Derbyshire and Glamorgan draw thriller

Sam Northeast joined Glamorgan on a three-year deal in October 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 368: Guest 109 & 349-3 dec: Guest 138, Madsen 135* Glamorgan 387: Labuschagne 130 & 310-8: Labuschagne 85, Northeast 81, Sidebottom 4-50 Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Glamorgan (14 pts) Scorecard

Derbyshire and Glamorgan battled out a draw after an improbable thrilling finish at Derby.

Set 331 to win in 55 overs, Glamorgan finished on 310 for eight.

Marnus Labuschagne’s 85 and Sam Northeast’s 81 allowed Glamorgan to press for victory before former England bowler Ryan Sidebottom took key wickets.

Derbyshire’s Brooke Guest completed a pair of centuries with a career-best 138 while Wayne Madsen hit 135.

The declaration on 349 for three looked conservative but set up a last-session drama.

Guest, 24, was the first Derbyshire player to achieve the feat against Glamorgan and the first wicket-keeper to do so since 1896.

Guest and the busier…