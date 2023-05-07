County Championship: Derbyshire and Leicestershire draw ends in confusion

Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur spoke to the umpires at the end of the match

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Leicestershire 122 & 281: Hill 63, Handscomb 62, Patel 58, Wright 49*; Watt 3-35, Conners 3-75 Derbyshire 350-7 dec: Du Plooy 94, Madsen 67; Mulder 5-67 & 0-0 Derbyshire (11 pts) drew with Leicestershire (7 pts) Match scorecard

Chris Wright rescued Leicestershire and denied Derbyshire a first victory of the season before the County Championship match at Derby ended in farce.

When Leicestershire were bowled out for 281, a lead of 53, there were only three overs left and with two to be taken off for the break between innings, that would have left Derbyshire only six balls to score the runs.

But confusion over the rules left the umpires and teams believing there were three overs to bowl and a 20 minute delay followed before the game ended with Colin Ackermann racing through an over to avoid Leicestershire losing a point for a slow over rate.