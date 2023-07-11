County Championship: Derbyshire batters begin nicely after Sussex make 402

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Ist Central County Ground, Hove (day two)
|Sussex 402: Clark 96, Haines 86; Scrimshaw 5-49
|Derbyshire 212-3: Guest 80*; Shipley 2-64
|Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (5 pts) by 190 runs
|Match scorecard
Derbyshire wicketkeeper Brooke Guest’s unbeaten 80 frustrated Sussex on the second day of their County Championship match at Hove.
Guest, who has yet to score a century this season, came in during the third over and was still there when bad light forced the players off at 17:45 BST with his side 212-3 from 60 overs in reply to Sussex’s 402, trailing by 190.
In the context of the game it was an important contribution from the 26-year-old who has so far shared a fourth-wicket stand of 70 with Leus du Plooy, the second-highest run scorer in Division Two. He has contributed 32.
With rain forcing the team off for an hour during the afternoon it was a frustrating day for Sussex, who have moved back into…