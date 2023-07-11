County Championship: Derbyshire batters begin nicely after Sussex make 402

Brooke Guest struck 12 fours and a six in his 80 not out

LV= County Championship Division Two, Ist Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Sussex 402: Clark 96, Haines 86; Scrimshaw 5-49 Derbyshire 212-3: Guest 80*; Shipley 2-64 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (5 pts) by 190 runs Match scorecard

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Brooke Guest’s unbeaten 80 frustrated Sussex on the second day of their County Championship match at Hove.

Guest, who has yet to score a century this season, came in during the third over and was still there when bad light forced the players off at 17:45 BST with his side 212-3 from 60 overs in reply to Sussex’s 402, trailing by 190.

In the context of the game it was an important contribution from the 26-year-old who has so far shared a fourth-wicket stand of 70 with Leus du Plooy, the second-highest run scorer in Division Two. He has contributed 32.

With rain forcing the team off for an hour during the afternoon it was a frustrating day for Sussex, who have moved back into…