County Championship: Derbyshire batters get better towards Durham

Leus du Plooy is averaging almost 46 with the bat this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 306: Du Plooy 82, Came 78; Rushworth 3-60, Raine 3-61 Durham: Yet to bat Derbyshire 3 pts, Durham 3 pts Scorecard

Leus du Plooy enjoyed another good day at Durham’s expense as Derbyshire recovered impressively in their County Championship match at the Incora County Ground.

The Division Two promotion hopefuls were struggling at 58-4 but Du Plooy followed his two centuries in the game at Chester-le Street in July with 82 from 124 balls.

Harry Came scored a career-best 78, sharing a stand of 143 in 32 overs with Du Plooy, before Anuj Dal added 56 as Derbyshire were bowled out for 306 – Chris Rushworth and Ben Raine both taking three wickets.

Durham’s decision to bowl on a well-grassed pitch looked a good one when Rushworth and Raine reduced Derbyshire to 31-3.

Luis Reece went to the second ball of the match when he edged Rushworth into the…