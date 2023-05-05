County Championship: Derbyshire construct large lead over Leicestershire

Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen put on 122 for Derbyshire’s fourth wicket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Leicestershire 122: Budinger 31; Brookes 6-20 Derbyshire 326-7: du Plooy 94, Madsen 67; Mulder 5-55 Derbyshire (5 pts) lead Leicestershire (2 pts) by 204 runs Match scorecard

Leus du Plooy and Wayne Madsen batted Derbyshire into a dominant position against Leicestershire on a rain interrupted second day of the County Championship match at Derby.

The pair shared a stand of 122 from 184 balls with Du Plooy failing by six runs to become Derbyshire’s first century maker of the season.

Madsen continued his prolific run against Leicestershire with 67 and although 42 overs were lost to the weather, Derbyshire closed on 326-7, a lead of 204.

Leicestershire’s bowlers struggled until Wiann Mulder struck with the second new ball to end the day with figures of 5-55 from 24 overs but his side have a lot of work to do to save the match.

Madsen had added only four…