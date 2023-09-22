County Championship: Derbyshire denied victory by Sussex and climate on last day

Luis Reece finished on 86, including 14 fours, as Derbyshire declared on 229-6 against Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Sussex 100 all out: Clark 31, Hudson-Prentice 23; Conners 4-32 & 84-3 : Clark 36* Derbyshire 229-6d (50.4 overs): Reece 86, Lamb 37; Hunt 3-59 Sussex (7 pts) drew with Derbyshire (8 pts) Match scorecard

Tom Clark restored some Sussex pride by denying Derbyshire victory on the final day of the County Championship match at Derby.

The opener stood firm to score an unbeaten 36 from 104 balls and take Sussex to 84-3 when rain after tea scuppered Derbyshire’s hopes of ending their winless run in red-ball cricket at the Incora County Ground.

Luis Reece had set up that prospect with 86 from 108 balls to propel the home side to 229-6, a lead of 129 and a lunchtime declaration.

That left Sussex 68 overs to bat to save a game in which the first two days were lost to rain and Clark’s determination, plus some assistance from the weather,…