County Championship: Derbyshire draw with Gloucestershire in rain-hit recreation

Leus du Plooy’s unbeaten 61 made sure there was no late drama at the Incora County Ground

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 251-9 dec & 166-5: Du Plooy 61* Gloucestershire 383: Charlesworth 87*; Reece 3-47 Derbyshire (9 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (11 pts) Match scorecard

Derbyshire captain Leus du Plooy steered his side to safety with an unbeaten half-century on the final day of the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Derby.

Gloucestershire were in with a chance of victory when Derbyshire slipped to 28-3, but Du Plooy’s 61 off 77 balls guided the hosts to 166-5 to secure the draw.

The visitors claimed their first batting points of the season before being bowled out for 383, a lead of 132, with Ben Charlesworth, Zahar Gohar and Matt Taylor scoring fifties.

Gohar and Taylor shared a ninth-wicket stand of 99, a Gloucestershire record against Derbyshire, to set up the prospect of a tense finale, but Du Plooy stood firm.