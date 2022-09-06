County Championship: Derbyshire on prime after Nic Maddinson bat deemed too large

Derbyshire’s Sam Conners has now taken 40 Championship wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 306: Du Plooy 82, Came 78; Rushworth 3-60, Raine 3-61 Durham 222-9: Jones 87; Conners 3-54 Durham (4 pts) trail Derbyshire (6 pts) by 84 with one wicket standing Scorecard

Derbyshire’s pace attack put the promotion hopefuls in a strong position on the second day of their home County Championship match against Durham.

England Lions fast bowler Sam Conners took 3-54 and Ben Aitchison 2-49 to reduce Durham to 222-9 at the close, with only opener Michael Jones offering any prolonged resistance with 87.

All rounder Anuj Dal claimed 2-18 in 10 overs as Durham lost five wickets for 26 in the final session to trail by 84.

Durham could also face a possible points deduction after Nic Maddinson’s bat was judged to be too big.

Umpire Hassan Adnan tested the bat with his measurement gauge shortly after the Australian came to the middle but it…