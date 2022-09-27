County Championship: Derbyshire take management in opposition to Leicestershire on day two

Billy Godleman struck 16 fours in his 158 not out

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Leicestershire 249: Scriven 53; Conners 5-51 Derbyshire 356-2: Godleman 158*, Reece 118 Derbyshire (6 pts) lead Leicestershire (1 pt) by 107 runs Match scorecard

Billy Godleman and Luis Reece scored their first County Championship hundreds of the season to put Derbyshire in a commanding position on the second day of their match against Leicestershire.

On a day of records at the Incora County Ground, Godleman, 158 not out, and Reece, 116, shared an opening stand of 251 to severely dent Leicestershire’s chances of ending their winless run in the Championship.

The bottom club in Division Two endured three tough sessions in the field, taking only two wickets as Derbyshire closed on 356-2, a lead of 107.

Leicestershire went into the day knowing they had to make early inroads with a ball that was only 16 overs old but a limited attack rarely looked like taking a wicket.

Even…