County Championship: Division Two leaders Durham full 24-point win over Sussex

Promotion-bound Durham celebrated a sixth Championship win in 12 games in 2023

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day four) Sussex 266: Alsop 59; Parkinson 4-58 & 295: Carter 80; Parkinson 4-80 Durham 505-9 dec: Clark 128, Lees 103, de Leede 103 & 57-3: Lees 28*, Carson 3-15 Durham (24 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by seven wickets Match scorecard

Durham are on the verge of promotion back to Division One of the County Championship after beating Sussex by seven wickets.

The home side required only one wicket to wrap up the Sussex second innings after reducing the visitors to 263-9 on day three.

But Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Henry Crocombe defied the Durham seamers to add a further 32 runs in 45 minutes before on-loan Matt Parkinson secured the final wicket to bowl the visitors out for 295 and finish with 4-80 – and match figures of 8-138.

Durham then lost three wickets on the way to making 57-3 to win as spinner Jack Carson found turn out of the fourth-day pitch, to end with…