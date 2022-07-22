County Championship: Dominant Dan Worrall retains Surrey on high in opposition to Essex

Dan Worrall took career-best match figures of 11-122

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Essex 271: Rossington 100; Worrall 6-56 & 208: Worrall 5-66 Surrey 319: Jacks 150*; Snater 3-35 & 85-2 Surrey (6 pts) need 76 runs to beat Essex (5 pts) Match scorecard

Unbeaten Division One leaders Surrey need another 76 runs to beat Essex, with eight second-innings wickets in hand, after fast bowler Dan Worrall took career-best match figures of 11-122 at the Kia Oval.

Worrall’s 5-66 was Surrey’s stand-out bowling performance for the second time in the game as Essex were dismissed for 208 to leave Rory Burns’ team chasing 161 to record a sixth County Championship victory of the season.

By stumps on day three Surrey had reached 85-2, with Burns falling to Simon Harmer’s off-spin for a solid 40 when he skied an attempted slog-sweep to mid-wicket and Hashim Amla edging seamer Shane Snater to second slip for 16 three overs from the close.

But opener Ryan Patel held firm with a…