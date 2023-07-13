County Championship: Du Plooy hits ton however Derbyshire accept Sussex draw

Leus du Plooy hit his third ton of the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Ist Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Sussex 402 & 384-9 dec: Coles 180; Thomson 5-110 Derbyshire 407 & 361-8: Du Plooy 128, Haider 73; Shipley 3-66, McAndrew 3-71 Sussex (12 pts) drew with Derbyshire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Captain Leus du Plooy made a magnificent 128 but Derbyshire came up just short in their pursuit of a target of 380 in 58 overs against Sussex in the County Championship at Hove.

Du Plooy’s third hundred of the summer means he is now the leading scorer in Division Two with 979 runs but when he was caught in the deep, Derbyshire still needed 54 from 41 balls.

Anuj Dal and Alex Thomson kept going but they were both caught trying to clear the midwicket boundary.

When Thomson was eighth out with 11 balls remaining, Sussex fancied their chances of an unlikely win, but Sam Conners and George Scrimshaw shut up shop, Derbyshire closing on 361-8 at the end of a remarkable day in which 552 runs…