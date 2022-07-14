County Championship: Durham bat out many of the day to attract towards Derbyshire

Liam Trevaskis batted for almost two hours for his 19 not out

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day four) Derbyshire 283 & 398-8 dec: Du Plooy 134, Guest 116; Rushworth 4-62 Durham 296 & 221-7: Lees 41; Dal 2-22 Durham (13 pts) drew with Derbyshire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Durham battled their way to a nervy draw against Derbyshire at Seat Unique Riverside in a result that failed to improve either side’s hopes of joining the County Championship Division Two promotion battle.

After declaring on 398-8 and a lead of 385, Derbyshire made a strong push to secure their third win of the season, reducing the home side to 150-6 after the tea break courtesy of two wickets apiece from Anuj Dal and Sam Conners.

However, debutant Tom Mackintosh and Liam Trevaskis put forward a resilient stand of 49 to halt the visitors’ victory charge.

Trevaskis then saw his side over the line alongside Stanley McAlindon to secure a draw for the hosts, with both teams taking 13 points from the…