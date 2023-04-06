County Championship: Durham batters make aggressive begin towards Sussex

Michael Jones struck 13 fours in his 87 for Durham at Hove

LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Durham 352-7: Jones 87, Lees 79; McAndrew 3-69 Sussex: Yet to bat Durham 3 pts, Sussex 2 pts Scorecard

Durham adopted a front-foot approach in their County Championship Division Two match with Sussex after being asked to bat at Hove.

On a placid pitch, they rattled along at five runs an over throughout an absorbing opening day, closing on 352-7 from 70 overs.

Michael Jones (87) and Alex Lees (79) laid the foundations with 142 for the first wicket when play began at 1.30pm after morning rain.

And although Sussex fought back with seven wickets after tea, Durham maintained their aggressive approach, not least when Ollie Robinson, on his debut after his winter move from Kent, and Graham Clark smashed 61 in eight overs for the fifth wicket.

How Sussex could have done with their own Ollie Robinson leading the attack.

Instead, Sean Hunt and Henry Crocombe, who…