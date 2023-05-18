County Championship: Durham batters put them on prime at Gloucestershire

Durham’s Graham Clark had failed to go past fifty in seven previous innings this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day one) Durham 393-9: Clark 100, de Leede 65; Zafar 4-104 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 3 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Graham Clark scored his first hundred for six years to put Division Two leaders Durham in control on the opening day of the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Encountering a flat pitch and batter-friendly weather for the first time this season, the visitors won the toss and ran up 393-9 by the close, thanks in large part to a superb partnership of 124 in 34.4 overs for the sixth wicket between Clark and Bas de Leede.

There was also a half-century for captain Scott Borthwick, while opener Alex Lees and in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Ollie Robinson contributed 41 and 40 respectively.

A Gloucestershire side deprived through injury of captain Graeme van Buuren, experienced strike…