County Championship: Durham begin properly in opposition to Middlesex with bat earlier than rain

Michael Jones averaged better than a run every two balls on day one

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Durham 132-0: Jones 78*, Lees 46* Middlesex: Yet to bat Scorecard

Durham made a solid start to their County Championship Division Two match against Middlesex before rain brought a premature end to day one at Seat Unique Riverside.

Michael Jones produced a fine knock of 78 to lead the way for the home side, while Alex Lees scored an unbeaten 46. Both batters looked relatively untroubled in their opening stand before a torrential downpour halted proceedings midway through the afternoon session.

The Durham openers will return in the morning on day two aiming to build on their platform. The Middlesex bowlers will be looking for more help from the wicket after an unsuccessful initial burst, having opted to bowl first in Chester-le-Street.

Middlesex captain Toby Roland-Jones won the toss and put Durham in to bat on a green wicket at the…