County Championship: Durham chip away with the ball to remain within the hunt in opposition to Derbyshire

Ben Raine has now taken six wickets in the match against Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 306: Du Plooy 82; Rushworth 3-60, Raine 3-61 & 185-7: Madsen 57; Raine 3-24 Durham 223: Jones 87; Conners 3-54 Derbyshire (6pts) lead Durham (4pts) by 268 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Ben Raine bowled Durham back into contention on the third day of the County Championship match against Derbyshire at the Incora County Ground.

The 30-year-old paceman took 3-24 in 18 overs as Derbyshire reached stumps on 185-7 in their second innings, a lead of 268.

Liam Trevaskis also helped contain the promotion hopefuls by claiming 3-71 before bad light ended play early.

Wayne Madsen led the way for Derbyshire with 58 while Billy Godleman made 43 from 141 balls, his highest score of the season in Division Two.

Durham’s hopes of reducing the arrears significantly lasted two overs before Oliver Gibson sliced a drive at Sam Conners and was…