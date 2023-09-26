County Championship: Durham cross 50 batting bonus factors for season in opposition to Leicestershire

David Bedingham put on 208 for the fifth wicket with Graham Clark

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day one) Durham 409-5: Bedingham 130*, Clark 119, Borthwick 63; Wright 3-65 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Durham 4 pts, Leicestershire 1 pt Match scorecard

Graham Clark and David Bedingham both scored centuries as Division Two winners Durham piled on the runs looking to end the season with a victory in their County Championship game against Leicestershire.

The visitors looked to have made the correct decision at the toss to bowl as they dismissed Alex Lees for six. However, Michael Jones and Scott Borthwick put on 99 for the second wicket to check their progress at Seat Unique Riverside.

Leicestershire then fought back in the early afternoon as they dismissed Borthwick and Jones either side of lunch, before Ollie Robinson fell in a spell of 3-34.

Bedingham and Clark stole the initiative and the momentum of the day, sharing a 208-run partnership in the mid-afternoon and…