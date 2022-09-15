County Championship: Durham full win over Leicestershire

Michael Jones raises his bat after reaching his half-century during Durham’s successful run chase

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four): Leicestershire 202: Potts 6-52 & 198: Potts 7-49 Durham 296: Jones 97 & 108-3: Jones 50; Finan 2-54 Durham (21 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Durham needed only 37 minutes on the final morning to wrap up a seven-wicket victory over Leicestershire in the County Championship.

Michael Jones, who fell three runs short of a century in the first innings, added a 58-ball 50 before Durham, chasing 105, completed the win effectively inside eight sessions after rain washed out more than two thirds of the opening day.

Nic Maddinson finished unbeaten on 31 after on-driving Michael Finan for the winning boundary in the ninth over of the final morning, ensuring that England pace bowler Matty Potts’ outstanding performance to take 13 wickets in the match was in a winning cause.

Durham themselves…