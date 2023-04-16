County Championship: Durham go away it late to beat cussed Worcestershire

Durham’s Matt Kuhnemann took his fifth career five-wicket haul to finally finish off the Pears

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Durham 425-9 dec: Bedingham 118; Gibbon 4-92 & 254-4 dec: Borthwick 108*, Bedingham 86 Worcestershire 366-5 dec: Haynes 134* & 192: D’Oliveira 42; Kuhnemann 5-53 Durham (21 pts) beat (Worcestershire 5 pts) by 121 runs Scorecard

Matt Kuhnemann claimed a five-wicket haul to guide Durham to a dramatic final-day County Championship Division Two win over Worcestershire at the Riverside.

Durham coach Ryan Campbell promised that his side would not settle for a draw, and his team were as good as his word as skipper Scott Borthwick and David Bedingham laid the foundations with a 196-run partnership in a morning onslaught.

The Pears required 314 to win from 70 overs after Durham declared. However, after being reduced to 3-2, the visitors almost hung on for draw as last pair Adam Finch and Dillon Pennington held out for 14…