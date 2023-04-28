County Championship: Durham heading in direction of large win over Derbyshire

Brydon Carse has played nine ODIs for England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, CLS (day two) Durham 452-9 dec: Robinson 114, Carse 108*; Aitchison 3-131 Derbyshire 165: Reece 56*; Raine 3-19 & 92-5: Raine 2-21 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Durham (8 pts) by 195 runs Match scorecard

Brydon Carse gave the England selectors a nudge ahead of the Ashes by scoring his maiden first-class century and taking three wickets to put dominant Durham firmly on course for victory in their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire.

Carse began the day needing 23 runs to reach three figures and rocketed through the gears to secure his hundred from 113 balls before Durham declared soon after on 452-9, with the paceman unbeaten on 108.

The home side then ran through the Derbyshire line-up as Matthew Potts and Ben Raine reduced the visitors to 6-4. Luis Reece top-scored with 56, but his team were made to follow-on after being skittled for 165.

Potts and Raine made further…