County Championship: Durham keep in management towards Leicestershire on rain-hit day two

The covers came on shortly after lunch at Chester-le-Street

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day two) Durham 457-8 dec: Bedingham 156, Clark 119; Scriven 4-81 Leicestershire 96-6: Hill 25; Raine 4-44 Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Durham (7 pts) by 361 runs Match scorecard

Durham batter David Bedingham passed 1,000 runs for the season before team-mates Ben Raine and Vishwa Fernando ran through Leicestershire’s top order on a rain-shortened second day of their County Championship match.

Division Two champions Durham pushed the tempo early as they looked to secure maximum batting points and declare with Storm Agnes threatening to ruin prospects of play in the afternoon.

Bedingham passed his landmark and went on to make 156 as Durham declared on 457-8 in Chester-le-Street before Raine and Fernando took over.

Raine dismissed the visitors’ top four in the hour before lunch, with Fernando picking up his first two wickets for Durham before rain arrived at 13:45 BST.

Play was…