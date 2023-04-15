County Championship: Durham-Pears evenly poised after Jack Haynes century

Matthew Potts’ two wickets doubled his tally for the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Durham 425-9 dec: Bedingham 118; Gibbon 4-92 & 96-2: Borthwick 39* Worcestershire 366-5 dec: Haynes 134*; Potts 3-110 Durham (5 pts) lead (Worcestershire 5 pts) by 155 runs Scorecard

Jack Haynes produced a career-best knock 134 not out to keep all results alive in Worcestershire’s County Championship Division Two clash against Durham.

Haynes’ unbeaten century proved that a strong defence and patience still has a place in the ‘Bazball’ era as he defied the Durham attack, reaching three figures from 203 deliveries.

The 22-year-old England Lions man shared a stand of 112 with Gareth Roderick to bring the visitors within 59 runs of the hosts’ first-innings total before they declared in an attempt to force the issue.

Joe Leach and Ben Gibbon removed the Durham openers before the close, raising the possibility of a final-day thriller at…