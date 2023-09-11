County Championship: Durham promoted after Leicestershire fail to earn batting factors

Durham captain Scott Borthwick congratulates Ollie Robinson following last week’s win over Sussex

Durham have won promotion to Division One of the County Championship despite not having a game this week.

Leicestershire’s failure to earn any batting bonus points against Sussex means they can no longer surpass Durham’s current points total of 198.

The north-east county need a maximum of five points from their last two games to seal the Division Two title.

Durham have been in Division Two since they were relegated over financial issues in 2016.

The three-time county champions finished fourth in Division One that season, but eighth-placed Hampshire were given a reprieve by the England and Wales Cricket Board – and Durham were also docked 48 points for the 2017 season.

With their success still sinking in, head coach Ryan Campbell is already thinking about next season’s challenge of re-establishing Durham in the top tier.

“All we can do now is take and put this team where we think it belongs,…