County Championship: Durham shut on Gloucestershire win as Matthew Potts impresses

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day three)
|Durham 445 & 272-4 dec: Jones 121*, Robinson 67; Zafar, 2-121
|Gloucestershire 292 & 181-6: Harris 71*, Bracey 50; Potts 2-28, Patel 2-49
|Gloucestershire (4 pts) need 245 runs to beat Durham (7 pts) with six wickets remaining
Matthew Potts boosted his Ashes prospects to put Durham on the brink of victory over Gloucestershire in their County Championship match at Bristol’s Seat Unique Stadium.
On a day when Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson added to England’s fast-bowling injury worries, Potts claimed 2-21 in an impressive five-over burst with the new ball to issue a timely reminder to the England selectors.
Building on a first-innings lead of 153, Durham posted 272-4 declared second time around thanks to a fine innings of 121 not out by Michael Jones and a quickfire half-century from Ollie Robinson,…